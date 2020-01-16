Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) Receives $17.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SONO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Sonos in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ SONO traded up $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $15.36. 1,410,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,009. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -307.20 and a beta of 1.68. Sonos has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $15.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.58 and a 200-day moving average of $13.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.05 million. Sonos had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sonos will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sonos news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 36,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.86, for a total value of $578,144.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,584.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos in the fourth quarter valued at about $700,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos in the fourth quarter valued at about $442,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos in the third quarter valued at about $312,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sonos by 562.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 167,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 142,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos in the third quarter valued at about $684,000. 67.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

