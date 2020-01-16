Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) Receives $17.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Posted by on Jan 16th, 2020

Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SONO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Sonos in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ SONO traded up $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $15.36. 1,410,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,009. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -307.20 and a beta of 1.68. Sonos has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $15.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.58 and a 200-day moving average of $13.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.05 million. Sonos had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sonos will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sonos news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 36,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.86, for a total value of $578,144.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,584.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos in the fourth quarter valued at about $700,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos in the fourth quarter valued at about $442,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos in the third quarter valued at about $312,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sonos by 562.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 167,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 142,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos in the third quarter valued at about $684,000. 67.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Analyst Recommendations for Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO)

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit