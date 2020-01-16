SounDAC Price Tops $0.0034 on Major Exchanges (XSD)

SounDAC (CURRENCY:XSD) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. During the last week, SounDAC has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One SounDAC coin can currently be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges. SounDAC has a market capitalization of $49,202.00 and $51,974.00 worth of SounDAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00044370 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000746 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About SounDAC

XSD is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. SounDAC’s total supply is 18,081,806 coins and its circulating supply is 14,581,806 coins. SounDAC’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org/index.php/board,54.0.html . SounDAC’s official Twitter account is @MuseBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SounDAC is soundac.io

Buying and Selling SounDAC

SounDAC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SounDAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SounDAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SounDAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

