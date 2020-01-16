South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) Short Interest Update

South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,540,000 shares, a decrease of 5.5% from the December 15th total of 5,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 555,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.0 days. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE SJI traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $31.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 493,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,738. South Jersey Industries has a twelve month low of $28.58 and a twelve month high of $34.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.12.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. South Jersey Industries’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. This is an increase from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.51%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,913,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $469,305,000 after buying an additional 140,843 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,297,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $347,331,000 after buying an additional 85,198 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,100,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,590,000 after buying an additional 183,830 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,498,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,280,000 after buying an additional 1,291,495 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,383,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,649,000 after buying an additional 602,653 shares during the period. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. South Jersey Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.80.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.