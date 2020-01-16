SPDR Kensho Clean PowerÃŠETF (NYSEARCA:XKCP) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Shares of SPDR Kensho Clean PowerÃŠETF (NYSEARCA:XKCP) rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.58 and last traded at $47.33, approximately 8,964 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 191% from the average daily volume of 3,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.70.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.61.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SPDR Kensho Clean PowerÃŠETF stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR Kensho Clean PowerÃŠETF (NYSEARCA:XKCP) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,918 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 50.92% of SPDR Kensho Clean PowerÃŠETF worth $3,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

