SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Sets New 12-Month High at $26.07

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.07 and last traded at $26.06, with a volume of 512600 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.04.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.67.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.3926 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 53,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 16,806 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 64,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 21,150 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 238,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after purchasing an additional 81,059 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1,020.0% in the 3rd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 139,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 126,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 147,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 53,925 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:CWI)

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

