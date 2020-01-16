SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) Position Raised by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,015,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 399,820 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 14.5% of Allworth Financial LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Allworth Financial LP owned about 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF worth $411,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 115.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,787,000 after purchasing an additional 436,714 shares during the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.3% during the third quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 50,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 6,336 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 392,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,583,000 after buying an additional 3,973 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 31.7% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 72,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 17,558 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.8% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 302,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,137,000 after buying an additional 45,674 shares during the period.

Shares of SPAB traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.59. 907,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,386,602. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.46 and a 200-day moving average of $29.45. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $29.92.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0692 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

