SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,231,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Allworth Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Allworth Financial LP owned 0.87% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $51,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,787,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,697,000 after purchasing an additional 540,473 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,448,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,567,000 after purchasing an additional 737,634 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,776,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,793,000 after purchasing an additional 67,519 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,685,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,540,000 after purchasing an additional 100,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,341,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,944,000 after purchasing an additional 45,967 shares in the last quarter.

SPYG stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.31. The stock had a trading volume of 695,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,209,734. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.83. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $33.71 and a 52-week high of $43.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.1605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

