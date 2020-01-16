SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Purchased by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 620,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,526 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 1.1% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. OLD National Bancorp IN owned 0.49% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $21,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 593.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 56,477 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $891,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 829.3% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 132,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,155,000 after acquiring an additional 118,489 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $74,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 15,154.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 75,471 shares during the last quarter.

SPYV stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.30. 1,380,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,380,720. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.65. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $28.29 and a 1-year high of $35.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.2121 per share. This is a boost from SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

