SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,159 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 70,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 410.7% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 521,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,207,000 after acquiring an additional 419,428 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 727.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,040,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793,643 shares during the period. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 219,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 63,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 32,523 shares during the period.

Shares of SPYV stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.23. 4,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,580,766. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $28.28 and a 1 year high of $35.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.62 and a 200 day moving average of $32.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.2121 per share. This is a positive change from SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

