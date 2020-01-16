SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:MMTM) Stock Price Up 0.1%

SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:MMTM)’s share price rose 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $140.65 and last traded at $140.52, approximately 107 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $140.39.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.6075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMTM. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 213.5% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 765.8% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD bought a new position in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF during the third quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 88.7% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period.

