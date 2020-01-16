SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Cumberland Advisors Inc.

Cumberland Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 915 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up 10.0% of Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Cumberland Advisors Inc. owned about 0.15% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $29,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 1,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY traded up $3.78 on Thursday, reaching $381.81. 927,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,470. The company has a fifty day moving average of $372.18 and a 200-day moving average of $357.53. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $321.35 and a twelve month high of $379.54.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

