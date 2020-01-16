SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL) Shares Down 0%

SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL)’s share price fell 0% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $40.32 and last traded at $40.45, 7,617 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 21% from the average session volume of 9,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.46.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.4657 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. This is a positive change from SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF during the third quarter worth $249,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 44.2% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 83.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $277,000.

