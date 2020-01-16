SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL) Shares Down 0%

Posted by on Jan 16th, 2020

SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL)’s share price fell 0% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $40.32 and last traded at $40.45, 7,617 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 21% from the average session volume of 9,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.46.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.4657 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. This is a positive change from SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF during the third quarter worth $249,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 44.2% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 83.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $277,000.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit