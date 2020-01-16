Spectrum (SPT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $26,021.00

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 44% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One Spectrum token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and EtherFlyer. Spectrum has a market capitalization of $46,220.00 and $26,021.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Spectrum has traded up 44.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.37 or 0.00663230 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00009829 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000046 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00008925 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Spectrum Profile

Spectrum (CRYPTO:SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2013. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 tokens. The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Spectrum

Spectrum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and EtherFlyer. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

