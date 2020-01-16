SpeedCash Price Up 10.4% Over Last 7 Days (SCS)

SpeedCash (CURRENCY:SCS) traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. During the last week, SpeedCash has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar. One SpeedCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0143 or 0.00000165 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. SpeedCash has a total market cap of $8,204.00 and $8.00 worth of SpeedCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Flycoin (FLY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00013928 BTC.

AmberCoin (AMBER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Sterlingcoin (SLG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Mineum (MNM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000158 BTC.

BritCoin (BRIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sativacoin (STV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PayCon (CON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Dreamcoin (DRM) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000076 BTC.

EmberCoin (EMB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About SpeedCash

SCS is a coin. SpeedCash’s total supply is 587,545 coins and its circulating supply is 574,745 coins. The Reddit community for SpeedCash is /r/SpeedCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SpeedCash’s official Twitter account is @SpeedCashMedia . SpeedCash’s official website is www.scash.ml

Buying and Selling SpeedCash

SpeedCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpeedCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SpeedCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SpeedCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

