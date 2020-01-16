SpeedCash Trading 11.6% Higher Over Last Week (SCS)

SpeedCash (CURRENCY:SCS) traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. SpeedCash has a market cap of $8,297.00 and approximately $8.00 worth of SpeedCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SpeedCash has traded up 11.6% against the US dollar. One SpeedCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0144 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SpeedCash alerts:

Flycoin (FLY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00013928 BTC.

AmberCoin (AMBER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Sterlingcoin (SLG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Mineum (MNM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000158 BTC.

BritCoin (BRIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sativacoin (STV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PayCon (CON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Dreamcoin (DRM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000077 BTC.

EmberCoin (EMB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About SpeedCash

SpeedCash (CRYPTO:SCS) is a coin. SpeedCash’s total supply is 587,545 coins and its circulating supply is 574,745 coins. The Reddit community for SpeedCash is /r/SpeedCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SpeedCash’s official Twitter account is @SpeedCashMedia . The official website for SpeedCash is www.scash.ml

Buying and Selling SpeedCash

SpeedCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpeedCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SpeedCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SpeedCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SpeedCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SpeedCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.