Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) Trading 7.5% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) traded up 7.5% during trading on Thursday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $46.00 to $48.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Spirit Airlines traded as high as $43.37 and last traded at $42.65, 2,981,976 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 124% from the average session volume of 1,333,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.68.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SAVE. Bank of America cut shares of Spirit Airlines to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.13.

In related news, VP Brian J. Mcmenamy sold 6,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $254,043.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sciencast Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 25,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 7,712 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 5.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 26.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 221,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after purchasing an additional 46,324 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the third quarter valued at about $2,572,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 357.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 8,185 shares during the period.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.18.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $991.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

