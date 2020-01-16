Spirit of America Management Corp NY Decreases Holdings in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY trimmed its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $2,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVB. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,963,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 177,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,131,000 after buying an additional 8,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.27.

In other news, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total transaction of $165,897.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 26,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total transaction of $5,689,022.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities stock traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $213.93. The stock had a trading volume of 317,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,252. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 52-week low of $178.28 and a 52-week high of $222.87. The firm has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $210.34 and a 200 day moving average of $211.25.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.80. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 45.56% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $587.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.56%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

Featured Article: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.