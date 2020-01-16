Spirit of America Management Corp NY Has $15.13 Million Holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY reduced its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380,440 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the period. Enbridge comprises 2.6% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $15,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 935.0% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,035 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. 53.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on ENB shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.90.

NYSE ENB traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $40.43. The stock had a trading volume of 128,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,112,286. Enbridge Inc has a 52-week low of $32.23 and a 52-week high of $40.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $81.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.11 and a 200-day moving average of $36.30.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 8.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.6119 dividend. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.78%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

