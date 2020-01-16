Spirit of America Management Corp NY Sells 2,000 Shares of City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lessened its holdings in shares of City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 120,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in City Office REIT were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in City Office REIT by 5.1% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 79,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of City Office REIT by 1.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of City Office REIT by 4.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,040,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,979,000 after purchasing an additional 44,846 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of City Office REIT by 499.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 304,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 253,606 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of City Office REIT by 26.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 189,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 39,884 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CIO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of City Office REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of City Office REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

Shares of NYSE:CIO traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.74. The stock had a trading volume of 9,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,569. City Office REIT Inc has a 52 week low of $10.72 and a 52 week high of $14.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $743.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 87.04%.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.7 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

