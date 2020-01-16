Spirit of America Management Corp NY Sells 6,685 Shares of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY cut its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,454 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,685 shares during the period. Targa Resources makes up approximately 1.5% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $8,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $980,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $282,000. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 46,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,469,988 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $219,729,000 after acquiring an additional 79,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Targa Resources by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Barclays set a $49.00 price target on Targa Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Targa Resources from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Targa Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.30.

Shares of NYSE TRGP traded up $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $41.21. 66,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,076,607. Targa Resources Corp has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $48.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.69. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.93 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.12). Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

