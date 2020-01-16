Spirit of America Management Corp NY Sells 8,300 Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY cut its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY owned approximately 0.10% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DRH. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 172.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 482,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after acquiring an additional 305,470 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.6% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,269,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,467,000 after purchasing an additional 12,944 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 36.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 17,301 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the second quarter valued at about $3,344,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 6.9% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 68,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DRH shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine lowered DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. DiamondRock Hospitality has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.83.

DRH traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $10.55. The company had a trading volume of 47,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,667,054. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.36. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $11.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.02%.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

