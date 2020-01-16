Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.19% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Splunk from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Splunk from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.06.

Get Splunk alerts:

SPLK opened at $156.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.37. The company has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a PE ratio of -98.13 and a beta of 2.06. Splunk has a 1 year low of $107.16 and a 1 year high of $158.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.20 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.03%. The company’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Splunk will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 8,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,012,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,317,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 1,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total value of $165,727.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,535,621.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,759 shares of company stock valued at $8,474,257. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its stake in Splunk by 43.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 325 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Splunk by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,009 shares of the software company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Splunk by 16.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the software company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Splunk by 102.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 265 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Splunk by 2.3% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,054 shares of the software company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Recommended Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.