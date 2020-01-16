SportyCo Hits One Day Volume of $495.00 (SPF)

SportyCo (CURRENCY:SPF) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. SportyCo has a total market capitalization of $66,064.00 and $495.00 worth of SportyCo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SportyCo token can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, Coinbe, ChaoEX and HitBTC. During the last seven days, SportyCo has traded up 28.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SportyCo alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $317.29 or 0.03648805 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011522 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00197479 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00028418 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00127041 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

SportyCo Token Profile

SportyCo was first traded on September 27th, 2017. SportyCo’s total supply is 70,673,454 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,587,326 tokens. SportyCo’s official website is www.sportyco.io . The official message board for SportyCo is news.sportyco.io . The Reddit community for SportyCo is /r/SportyFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SportyCo’s official Twitter account is @sportyfi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

SportyCo Token Trading

SportyCo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, OKEx, ChaoEX, HitBTC, Coinbe and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SportyCo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SportyCo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SportyCo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SportyCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SportyCo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.