Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by Howard Capital Management

Howard Capital Management lowered its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Howard Capital Management’s holdings in Square were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in Square in the third quarter valued at about $261,000. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the third quarter valued at about $4,667,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Square by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

SQ traded down $0.79 on Thursday, hitting $69.57. 425,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,782,599. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.41 and a twelve month high of $83.20. The company has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,476.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.06.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.85 million. Square had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $1,330,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 404,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,895,800.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 82,720 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.64, for a total value of $5,264,300.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 248,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,816,703.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 221,743 shares of company stock worth $14,142,694. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SQ. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Square from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Compass Point started coverage on Square in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on Square from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Square from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.25.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.