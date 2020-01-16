Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by Howard Capital Management

Howard Capital Management lowered its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Howard Capital Management’s holdings in Square were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in Square in the third quarter valued at about $261,000. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the third quarter valued at about $4,667,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Square by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.
SQ traded down $0.79 on Thursday, hitting $69.57. 425,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,782,599. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.41 and a twelve month high of $83.20. The company has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,476.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.06.
In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $1,330,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 404,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,895,800.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 82,720 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.64, for a total value of $5,264,300.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 248,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,816,703.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 221,743 shares of company stock worth $14,142,694. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently commented on SQ. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Square from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Compass Point started coverage on Square in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on Square from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Square from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.25.
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
