SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Given a C$26.00 Price Target by Pi Financial Analysts

SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) has been given a C$26.00 target price by stock analysts at Pi Financial in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on SSR Mining from C$28.50 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on SSR Mining from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$22.34.

SSRM traded down C$0.40 on Thursday, hitting C$23.21. 156,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,367. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$22.79 and a 200-day moving average of C$20.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion and a PE ratio of 82.89. SSR Mining has a 12-month low of C$14.23 and a 12-month high of C$25.33.

In other news, Senior Officer W. John Decooman Jr. sold 19,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.00, for a total transaction of C$475,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$51,408.

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

