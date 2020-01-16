Stage Stores (NYSE:SSI) Shares Gap Up to $2.85

Posted by on Jan 16th, 2020

Stage Stores Inc (NYSE:SSI) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.79, but opened at $2.85. Stage Stores shares last traded at $2.85, with a volume of 2,831,700 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Stage Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $82.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Stage Stores (NYSE:SSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $414.98 million for the quarter. Stage Stores had a negative return on equity of 34.21% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. Research analysts expect that Stage Stores Inc will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Stage Stores by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 47,389 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stage Stores by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 129,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 35,211 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Stage Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Stage Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Stage Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

About Stage Stores (NYSE:SSI)

Stage Stores, Inc operates specialty department stores primarily in small and mid-sized towns and communities in the United States. Its merchandise portfolio comprises moderately priced and brand name apparel, accessories, cosmetics, footwear, and home goods. The company also offers merchandise direct-to-consumer through its e-commerce Website, and private label credit card and loyalty programs.

