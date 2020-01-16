Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $169.93

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $169.93 and last traded at $169.92, with a volume of 44118 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $167.08.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SWK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.53.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, insider (Phil) Lockyer Phillip purchased 130,434 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.23 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999.82. Also, insider Nixon John purchased 169,566 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.18 per share, with a total value of $31,200.14. Insiders sold a total of 61,720 shares of company stock valued at $9,846,273 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 3,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 166.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile (NYSE:SWK)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

