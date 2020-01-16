Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $12.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.52% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “STAR BULK is a global shipping company providing worldwide seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. Star Bulk’s vessels transport major bulks, which include iron ore, coal and grain and minor bulks such as bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. Star Bulk was incorporated in the Marshall Islands and is headquartered in Athens, Greece. Its common stock and warrants trade on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbols SBLK and SBLKW respectively. Currently, Star Bulk has an operating fleet of nine dry bulk carriers, plus definitive agreement to acquire two further dry bulk carriers. “

SBLK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Pareto Securities downgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Star Bulk Carriers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBLK opened at $10.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $999.08 million, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.14 and its 200-day moving average is $10.55. Star Bulk Carriers has a 52-week low of $6.16 and a 52-week high of $12.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The shipping company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Star Bulk Carriers had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $248.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.35 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 5.7% in the second quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 37,413,697 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $361,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029,500 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 3rd quarter worth $3,417,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 685.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 55,807 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 48,699 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors own 54.75% of the company’s stock.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of April 10, 2019, the company had a fleet of 109 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.45 million deadweight ton, including 17 Newcastlemax, 19 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 17 Ultramax, and 10 Supramax vessels.

