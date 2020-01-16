Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) Shares Gap Up to $6.84

Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.96, but opened at $6.84. Stemline Therapeutics shares last traded at $7.13, with a volume of 73,507 shares.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stemline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Stemline Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on Stemline Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.14.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.19 and a 200 day moving average of $11.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.40.

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $13.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stemline Therapeutics Inc will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Kenneth Hoberman sold 13,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $137,174.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,160,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,312,000 after acquiring an additional 967,881 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,152,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,301,000 after buying an additional 449,323 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 2,681.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 357,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,476,000 after buying an additional 344,561 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Stemline Therapeutics by 196.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 518,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,949,000 after purchasing an additional 343,870 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Stemline Therapeutics by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,009,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,920,000 after purchasing an additional 306,011 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stemline Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:STML)

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers ELZONRIS, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (CD123) for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm in adults, and in pediatric patients two years and older.

