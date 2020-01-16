Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Short Interest Down 8.7% in December

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,610,000 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the December 15th total of 9,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, insider Brian T. Edwards sold 4,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $98,605.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,743,499.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STL. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Maxim Group set a $28.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.50 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.36.

Shares of Sterling Bancorp stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,891. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Sterling Bancorp has a one year low of $17.57 and a one year high of $22.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.39.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 32.25%. The business had revenue of $259.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.