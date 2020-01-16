Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates Buy Rating for Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU)

Posted by on Jan 16th, 2020

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $30.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 26.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on COHU. BidaskClub raised Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Cohu from $3.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Cohu in a research report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

COHU stock opened at $23.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.78 million, a PE ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 1.47. Cohu has a 1 year low of $11.37 and a 1 year high of $24.44.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $143.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.99 million. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 17.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cohu will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,952,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Pascal Ronde sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $194,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 152,705 shares in the company, valued at $2,970,112.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cohu by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in Cohu by 2.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cohu by 0.6% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 209,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Cohu by 13.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Cohu by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 571,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

Featured Article: Buy Rating

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU)

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit