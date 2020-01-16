Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates Buy Rating for Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU)

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $30.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 26.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on COHU. BidaskClub raised Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Cohu from $3.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Cohu in a research report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

COHU stock opened at $23.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.78 million, a PE ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 1.47. Cohu has a 1 year low of $11.37 and a 1 year high of $24.44.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $143.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.99 million. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 17.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cohu will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,952,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Pascal Ronde sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $194,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 152,705 shares in the company, valued at $2,970,112.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cohu by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in Cohu by 2.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cohu by 0.6% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 209,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Cohu by 13.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Cohu by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 571,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

