Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for January, 16th (AIR, ARD, ARNC, ATI, BERY, BLL, CCI, CRS, CSTM, GSX)

Posted by on Jan 16th, 2020

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Thursday, January 16th:

Benchmark Co. began coverage on shares of AAR (NYSE:AIR). Benchmark Co. issued a buy rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock.

Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD). Barclays PLC issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Benchmark Co. began coverage on shares of Arconic (NYSE:ARNC). Benchmark Co. issued a hold rating on the stock.

Benchmark Co. assumed coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI). Benchmark Co. issued a hold rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY). The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of Ball (NYSE:BLL). They issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Benchmark Co. began coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS). Benchmark Co. issued a hold rating on the stock.

Benchmark Co. began coverage on shares of Constellium (NYSE:CSTM). Benchmark Co. issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

UBS Group AG initiated coverage on shares of GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX). The firm issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Benchmark Co. assumed coverage on shares of Heico (NYSE:HEI). Benchmark Co. issued a buy rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock.

Benchmark Co. began coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J). Benchmark Co. issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

Benchmark Co. started coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cowen Inc assumed coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions (OTCMKTS:WFTLF). Cowen Inc issued a market perform rating on the stock.

