Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for January, 16th (AIR, ARD, ARNC, ATI, BERY, BLL, CCI, CRS, CSTM, GSX)

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Thursday, January 16th:

Benchmark Co. began coverage on shares of AAR (NYSE:AIR). Benchmark Co. issued a buy rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock.

Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD). Barclays PLC issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC)

Benchmark Co. began coverage on shares of. Benchmark Co. issued a hold rating on the stock.

Benchmark Co. assumed coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI). Benchmark Co. issued a hold rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY). The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of Ball (NYSE:BLL). They issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Benchmark Co. began coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS). Benchmark Co. issued a hold rating on the stock.

Benchmark Co. began coverage on shares of Constellium (NYSE:CSTM). Benchmark Co. issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

UBS Group AG initiated coverage on shares of GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX). The firm issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Benchmark Co. assumed coverage on shares of Heico (NYSE:HEI). Benchmark Co. issued a buy rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock.

Benchmark Co. began coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J). Benchmark Co. issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

Benchmark Co. started coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cowen Inc assumed coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions (OTCMKTS:WFTLF). Cowen Inc issued a market perform rating on the stock.

