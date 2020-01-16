Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC)

Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 2,553 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,158% compared to the typical daily volume of 203 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 875.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 212.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TMHC traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.72. The stock had a trading volume of 939,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,059. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.47. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52 week low of $16.07 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 7.32.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley set a $29.00 target price on Taylor Morrison Home and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, G.Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.25.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

