Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of NRG Energy Call Options (NYSE:NRG)

NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 5,407 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,771% compared to the average volume of 289 call options.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NRG shares. Citigroup upped their price target on NRG Energy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NRG Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.29.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Shares of NRG traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.62. 2,059,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,556,445. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.96 and its 200-day moving average is $37.83. NRG Energy has a 52 week low of $32.63 and a 52 week high of $43.66.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. NRG Energy had a negative return on equity of 53.61% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NRG Energy will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NRG Energy news, SVP Brian Curci sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $698,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,866,250.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 13,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $528,996.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 77,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,059,333.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,372 shares of company stock worth $7,161,481 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $691,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $549,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 568,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,600,000 after purchasing an additional 22,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 795,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,142,000 after purchasing an additional 113,039 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.