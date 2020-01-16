Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd (NYSE:EDF) Trading Down 3%

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd (NYSE:EDF) shares traded down 3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.72 and last traded at $13.81, 9,667 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 117,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.24.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.52.

Get Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDF. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd during the third quarter valued at about $168,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd by 418.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 9,697 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 21,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 5,728 shares during the last quarter.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd Company Profile (NYSE:EDF)

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.