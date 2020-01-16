Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd (NYSE:EDF) Trading Down 3%

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd (NYSE:EDF) shares traded down 3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.72 and last traded at $13.81, 9,667 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 117,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.24.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.52.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th.
Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd Company Profile (NYSE:EDF)
Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.
