Stordahl Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF makes up about 0.4% of Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded up $3.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $222.59. 441,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,018. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $179.62 and a 52-week high of $222.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.4927 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

