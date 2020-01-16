Streamit Coin Trading Down 13.3% Over Last 7 Days (STREAM)

Streamit Coin (CURRENCY:STREAM) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One Streamit Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.43 or 0.00004868 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Crex24, VinDAX and CryptoBridge. Over the last seven days, Streamit Coin has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar. Streamit Coin has a market cap of $2.95 million and approximately $22,410.00 worth of Streamit Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00125885 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000249 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000930 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 28% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Livenodes (LNO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Streamit Coin (CRYPTO:STREAM) is a coin. Streamit Coin’s total supply is 10,918,858 coins and its circulating supply is 6,926,237 coins. Streamit Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Streamit Coin’s official message board is streamitcoin.com/# . The official website for Streamit Coin is streamitcoin.com

Streamit Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX, Crex24, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamit Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamit Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streamit Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

