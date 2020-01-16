Substratum (SUB) Price Reaches $0.0051 on Major Exchanges

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $1.94 million and $2,507.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can currently be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges including Bitbns, COSS, Radar Relay and Kucoin. During the last week, Substratum has traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.81 or 0.03553923 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011509 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00198027 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00028437 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00129742 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum’s launch date was August 14th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Substratum is substratum.net . Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Substratum

Substratum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Radar Relay, Tidex, Bitbns, Binance, HitBTC, Kucoin, COSS, OKEx and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

