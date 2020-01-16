Summit Properties (LON:SMTP) Trading 1.1% Higher

Shares of Summit Properties Ltd (LON:SMTP) traded up 1.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.43 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.42 ($0.02), 8,289 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.40 ($0.02).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 61.22 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 70.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.95, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $6.30 million and a PE ratio of 2.86.

