Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) Shares Purchased by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its position in shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $4,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sun Communities by 557.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,170,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,980 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 91.1% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,370,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,448,000 after acquiring an additional 653,483 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the third quarter valued at about $87,862,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 453.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 537,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,767,000 after acquiring an additional 440,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 6.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,433,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $952,867,000 after acquiring an additional 438,673 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Shares of SUI traded up $0.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $154.41. 271,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,829. Sun Communities Inc has a twelve month low of $102.86 and a twelve month high of $166.32. The stock has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.34.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.05). Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $362.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Sun Communities’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 65.50%.

In other news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 115,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $18,285,000.00. Also, Director Brian M. Hermelin acquired 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $148.48 per share, with a total value of $149,964.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,227,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.