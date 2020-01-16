Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Short Interest Update

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,290,000 shares, a drop of 10.5% from the December 15th total of 9,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 241.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,110,255 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,354,000 after purchasing an additional 785,479 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 137,898 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,682 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,116,406 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,787,000 after purchasing an additional 72,451 shares during the last quarter. 65.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SU. National Bank Financial downgraded Suncor Energy from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. CIBC set a $53.00 price objective on Suncor Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Raymond James set a $48.00 price objective on Suncor Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.92.

NYSE SU traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.99. 4,687,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,129,791. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of $27.28 and a 1-year high of $34.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $53.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.10.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.319 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.00%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

