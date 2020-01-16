Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Shares Sold by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lowered its stake in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,120 shares during the quarter. Sunoco makes up about 1.0% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Spirit of America Management Corp NY owned 0.20% of Sunoco worth $5,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Sunoco during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SUN. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Sunoco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Sunoco in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Barclays set a $33.00 target price on shares of Sunoco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sunoco from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sunoco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

In related news, insider Machell Simon bought 6,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.45 per share, for a total transaction of $84,802.25. Also, insider Arnold Dodderer sold 5,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $172,243.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,787 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,095.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

SUN remained flat at $$32.21 during trading on Thursday. 159,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,238. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.87 and a 200-day moving average of $31.66. Sunoco LP has a 12 month low of $28.42 and a 12 month high of $34.09.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 31.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sunoco LP will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

