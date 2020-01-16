Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock Price Up 9.3%

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) shares rose 9.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.63 and last traded at $16.60, approximately 3,158,978 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 109% from the average daily volume of 1,514,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.19.

RUN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price target on shares of Sunrun and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunrun from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunrun has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.17, a PEG ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.11.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). Sunrun had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $215.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Sunrun’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunrun news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total value of $53,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Patrick Jr. Komin sold 14,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $222,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,442 shares of company stock worth $2,177,208. Insiders own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the third quarter worth $61,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the third quarter worth $87,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth $165,000. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

