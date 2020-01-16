Super Micro Computer (OTCMKTS:SMCI) Upgraded to “B” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer (OTCMKTS:SMCI) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Super Micro Computer from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMCI traded up $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.70. 413,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,059. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.16 and a 200 day moving average of $20.01. Super Micro Computer has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $30.00.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides high performance server solutions based on modular and open architecture. It offers a range of server, storage, blade, workstation, and full rack solutions, as well as networking devices, server management software, and technology support and services.

