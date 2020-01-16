Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Surface Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SURF) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 774,032 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 350% from the previous session’s volume of 171,930 shares.The stock last traded at $3.11 and had previously closed at $2.44.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SURF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Surface Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 7.34, a quick ratio of 7.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $86.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 2.52.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.03). Surface Oncology had a negative return on equity of 48.88% and a negative net margin of 176.50%. The firm had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Surface Oncology Inc will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Surface Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Surface Oncology by 323.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19,482 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Surface Oncology by 1,177.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 20,970 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Surface Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Surface Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388 targeting interleukin 27.

