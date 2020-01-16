Surge Components (OTCMKTS:SPRS) Shares Down 4.3%

Surge Components Inc (OTCMKTS:SPRS)’s stock price dropped 4.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.20 and last traded at $2.20, approximately 3,000 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 733% from the average daily volume of 360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.

The firm has a market cap of $11.70 million, a PE ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.82.

Surge Components (OTCMKTS:SPRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Surge Components had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 42.53%. The business had revenue of $8.09 million for the quarter.

Surge Components, Inc supplies electronic products and components in the United States. The company offers capacitors, which are electrical energy storage devices; and discrete components, such as semiconductor rectifiers, transistors, diodes, and circuit protection devices, as well as audible components, including audible transducers, buzzers, speakers, microphones, resonators, alarms, chimes, filters, and discriminators, as well as fuses, printed circuit boards, and switches.

