Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Now Covered by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($2.49) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.32) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.66) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.71) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.96) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.56) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.97) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sutro Biopharma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Sutro Biopharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sutro Biopharma currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.29.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

NASDAQ:STRO opened at $11.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.39. Sutro Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $7.69 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Sutro Biopharma will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRO. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 2,503.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 25,037 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 67.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 8,456 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 30.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 4.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 7,179 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 9.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.