S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of S&W Seed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of S&W Seed from $4.80 to $4.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.

SANW traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $2.30. The company had a trading volume of 14,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,678. S&W Seed has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $3.20. The stock has a market cap of $76.60 million, a P/E ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.20 and its 200 day moving average is $2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 2.16.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 14.86% and a positive return on equity of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $12.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that S&W Seed will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in S&W Seed stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 703,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,650 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.11% of S&W Seed worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in approximately 30 countries worldwide. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

