Swick Mining Services (ASX:SWK) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Swick Mining Services Ltd (ASX:SWK)’s stock price traded down 2.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as A$0.17 ($0.12) and last traded at A$0.18 ($0.12), 150,341 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 50% from the average session volume of 303,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.18 ($0.13).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is A$0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.25 million and a PE ratio of 42.50.

Swick Mining Services Company Profile (ASX:SWK)

Swick Mining Services Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral drilling contract services to the mining industry in the Asia Pacific and internationally. The company offers services primarily in the areas of underground diamond drilling and surface reverse circulation drilling. It also carries out research and development activities in mineral analysis technologies.

