Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Stock Position Lifted by Penbrook Management LLC

Penbrook Management LLC grew its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 65.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the quarter. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,339,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,918,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,768 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,694,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845,615 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 14,246.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,379,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,527,000 after purchasing an additional 8,321,387 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 611.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,158,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 2.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,157,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,146,000 after purchasing an additional 89,977 shares during the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYF stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.48. 5,626,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,143,591. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.15. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $25.76 and a 1-year high of $38.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.11.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Nomura restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer set a $39.00 target price on Synchrony Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Synchrony Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.92.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

